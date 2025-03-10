Pacers vs Bulls NBA Recap

Game Recap

The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls met for an exciting Central Division battle on March 10, 2025. Both teams are fighting for Eastern Conference playoff positioning, making this matchup crucial. The Pacers secured a 114-109 victory, led by Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking and Myles Turner’s defensive presence.

The first quarter was fast-paced, with DeMar DeRozan setting the tone early for Chicago, scoring 10 points in the opening frame. However, Indiana’s transition offense responded, with Bennedict Mathurin and Haliburton combining for 15 points to give the Pacers a 32-28 lead after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulls gained momentum, going on a 12-4 run led by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević. At halftime, the Bulls led 57-54, thanks to strong rebounding and efficient three-point shooting.

The second half saw the Pacers take control, as Haliburton orchestrated the offense beautifully, dishing out seven assists in the third quarter alone. Indiana built a 10-point lead midway through the fourth, but Chicago made a late push, cutting the deficit to 110-107 with 40 seconds left. However, a Myles Turner block on DeRozan and clutch free throws by Haliburton secured the Pacers’ win.

Key Performances

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points, 11 assists, 3 steals.

24 points, 11 assists, 3 steals. Myles Turner: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks.

18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks. Bennedict Mathurin: 16 points, 5 rebounds.

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 26 points, 5 assists.

26 points, 5 assists. Zach LaVine: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.

21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Nikola Vučević: 14 points, 10 rebounds.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Pacers: 48.9% Bulls: 46.2%

Three-Point Shooting: Pacers: 40.6% (13/32) Bulls: 38.1% (12/31)

Turnovers: Pacers: 11 Bulls: 13



Takeaways

Tyrese Haliburton continues to prove he’s one of the NBA’s top playmakers , dominating in clutch moments.

, dominating in clutch moments. Indiana’s defense tightened up in the second half , with Myles Turner’s rim protection making a huge impact .

, with . Chicago’s inconsistency in late-game execution hurt them, despite a strong performance from DeRozan.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

For more NBA game recaps, playoff projections, and expert insights, subscribe now! Stay updated as the Eastern Conference playoff race intensifies!