Pacers vs Knicks Prediction – 2025 Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference Finals Preview – May 21, 2025

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are set to face off in a surprising yet exciting 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Both teams have defied expectations, and now they battle for a ticket to the NBA Finals.

Team Overviews

Indiana Pacers

Swept the Bucks 4–0 in the First Round

Beat the Celtics 4–2 in the Semifinals

Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as the postseason’s breakout star

Elite ball movement and bench production

New York Knicks

Defeated the Hawks 4–1

Took down the Cavaliers in 6 games

Jalen Brunson has led the team with toughness and scoring

Solid defense and home court advantage at MSG

Head-to-Head in Regular Season

Pacers won 2 of the 3 matchups

Average point differential: Pacers +3.2

Both teams ranked in the top 10 in offensive efficiency

Key Matchups

Haliburton vs Brunson: Guard battle will dictate pace

Myles Turner vs Isaiah Hartenstein: Interior defense and rebounding

Knicks’ Depth vs Pacers’ Speed: Transition play could be crucial

Prediction

This series is likely going 6 or 7 games. The Knicks have home-court and a deeper defensive roster, but Indiana’s speed and three-point shooting may create mismatches.

Series Prediction: Pacers in 7

Betting Odds (Game 1)

Knicks -3.5 spread

Over/Under: 214.5

MVP favorite for the series: Tyrese Haliburton (+180)

