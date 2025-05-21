in NBA

Pacers vs Knicks Prediction – 2025 Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference Finals Preview – May 21, 2025

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are set to face off in a surprising yet exciting 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Both teams have defied expectations, and now they battle for a ticket to the NBA Finals.

Team Overviews

Indiana Pacers

  • Swept the Bucks 4–0 in the First Round

  • Beat the Celtics 4–2 in the Semifinals

  • Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as the postseason’s breakout star

  • Elite ball movement and bench production

New York Knicks

  • Defeated the Hawks 4–1

  • Took down the Cavaliers in 6 games

  • Jalen Brunson has led the team with toughness and scoring

  • Solid defense and home court advantage at MSG

Head-to-Head in Regular Season

  • Pacers won 2 of the 3 matchups

  • Average point differential: Pacers +3.2

  • Both teams ranked in the top 10 in offensive efficiency

Key Matchups

  • Haliburton vs Brunson: Guard battle will dictate pace

  • Myles Turner vs Isaiah Hartenstein: Interior defense and rebounding

  • Knicks’ Depth vs Pacers’ Speed: Transition play could be crucial

Prediction

This series is likely going 6 or 7 games. The Knicks have home-court and a deeper defensive roster, but Indiana’s speed and three-point shooting may create mismatches.

Series Prediction: Pacers in 7

Betting Odds (Game 1)

  • Knicks -3.5 spread

  • Over/Under: 214.5

  • MVP favorite for the series: Tyrese Haliburton (+180)

Written by Eduardo Marin

