Pacers vs Knicks Prediction – 2025 Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference Finals Preview – May 21, 2025
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are set to face off in a surprising yet exciting 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Both teams have defied expectations, and now they battle for a ticket to the NBA Finals.
Team Overviews
Indiana Pacers
-
Swept the Bucks 4–0 in the First Round
-
Beat the Celtics 4–2 in the Semifinals
-
Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as the postseason’s breakout star
-
Elite ball movement and bench production
New York Knicks
-
Defeated the Hawks 4–1
-
Took down the Cavaliers in 6 games
-
Jalen Brunson has led the team with toughness and scoring
-
Solid defense and home court advantage at MSG
Head-to-Head in Regular Season
-
Pacers won 2 of the 3 matchups
-
Average point differential: Pacers +3.2
-
Both teams ranked in the top 10 in offensive efficiency
Key Matchups
-
Haliburton vs Brunson: Guard battle will dictate pace
-
Myles Turner vs Isaiah Hartenstein: Interior defense and rebounding
-
Knicks’ Depth vs Pacers’ Speed: Transition play could be crucial
Prediction
This series is likely going 6 or 7 games. The Knicks have home-court and a deeper defensive roster, but Indiana’s speed and three-point shooting may create mismatches.
Series Prediction: Pacers in 7
Betting Odds (Game 1)
-
Knicks -3.5 spread
-
Over/Under: 214.5
-
MVP favorite for the series: Tyrese Haliburton (+180)
