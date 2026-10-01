Packers allow more quick pressures than any NFL team, putting Love on short leash

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have allowed more quick pressures — defined by Next Gen Stats as a pressure on the quarterback in under 2.5 seconds — than any team in the NFL, and by a wide margin. Quarterback Jordan Love has been quick pressured 37 times through three games; no other club has surrendered more than 28. In Week 1 the Packers gave up 17 quick pressures to the Vikings, and Atlanta generated 15 in last Thursday’s 35-14 victory.

Love said he needs more time to operate and that pass protection must improve. He urged better communication and sustained blocks up front so he can “pick the defense apart,” adding that he must also fight the tendency to speed up his process when under duress and continue trusting his footwork in the pocket.

The pressure has shown up in the numbers. Love ranks fourth in the NFL with 844 passing yards through three games and has thrown six touchdowns against two interceptions, but his output collapses when foes get home quickly. According to ESPN tracking, his quarterback rating when pressured is 1.7, the second-lowest in the league; he has a 31% completion rate, no touchdowns and both interceptions on pressured dropbacks.

Despite the onslaught, Love is only 10th in pressure percentage, taking pressure on 38% of his dropbacks, ESPN data shows. Next Gen Stats lists his average time to throw at 2.49 seconds — the quickest in the league and down from a 2.84-second average over his first three seasons as a starter. Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the rush has been getting home fast and said the offense must mix schemes more rather than relying on longer-developing plays.

Protection metrics underline the problem. ESPN reports the Packers’ team pass block win rate at 16%, the lowest since ESPN began tracking the measure in 2017. Individual rankings are similarly bleak: of 66 qualified tackles, left tackle Jordan Morgan is 65th and right tackle Anthony Belton is 66th. Belton took over early in Week 2 after Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending knee injury.