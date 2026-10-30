Packers beat Panthers 27-19; Watson returns after ambulance trip

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers beat the Carolina Panthers 27-19 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. The victory came one night after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series, and pitcher Brandon Woodruff led teammates onto the field with the trophy raised above his head.

Packers receiver Christian Watson left the stadium via ambulance in the second quarter to be checked for a chest injury after already reaching 100 receiving yards, then returned in the third quarter and added one catch for 13 yards after running from the ambulance to the field, according to Rob Demovsky.

Quarterback Jordan Love excelled against Carolina’s blitz. According to Rob Demovsky, Love was a perfect 9-for-9 against the blitz to start the game and finished with 14 completions on 16 blitzed plays for 126 yards and two touchdowns. His 30 completions were his third most as a pro.

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper contributed on defense, tipping a Bryce Young pass and hauling it in for an interception. Hopper had three pass breakups in the first half and recorded his second interception in the past four games, according to Rob Demovsky.

Green Bay’s kicking woes continued when rookie Trey Smack hit the left upright on an extra-point attempt after the first Packers touchdown. Smack’s miss on Thursday was his eighth of the season, including five field goals and three extra points, the most in the NFL this season, according to Rob Demovsky. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young was under heavy pressure much of the night; NFL Next Gen Stats cited pressure on 47.7 percent of his 43 dropbacks. Young finished 22 of 39 for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Chuba Hubbard had 22 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay improved to 5-3. The Panthers fell to 3-4 and left in a first-place tie with Atlanta in the NFC South. The Packers’ next game is Nov. 8 at the New England Patriots.