Packers debut Rivalries uniform; Patriots don Pat Patriot throwbacks in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers will debut their new “Rivalries” uniforms against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The look pairs a desaturated vintage green jersey with alabaster pants and a matching matte helmet.

The alabaster color was chosen to recall the aged paper of historic Packers stock certificates, according to the team. The franchise is publicly owned and allows fans to become shareholders; more than 500,000 homes in Wisconsin include framed stock certificates, which helped inspire the design.

The alabaster jersey numbers feature an engraved treatment modeled after the lettering of paper currency, described as a nod to financial support for the team. “Go Pack Go” runs on the back of the helmet, while “Making History Since 1919” is printed inside the collar.

In New England, the Patriots are wearing their “Pat Patriot” throwback set versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The red uniforms include tricolored shoulder stripes with white numbers, paired with white pants and helmets, with the Pat Patriot logo on the helmet.

Below is the Week 5 uniform look for all NFL teams, excluding the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, who are on a bye: Arizona Cardinals — Helmet: Black; Jersey: Black; Pants: Black. Atlanta Falcons — Helmet: Black; Jersey: Red; Pants: Black. Baltimore Ravens — Helmet: Black; Jersey: White; Pants: Purple. Buffalo Bills — Helmet: White; Jersey: White; Pants: White. Chicago Bears — Helmet: Navy; Jersey: White; Pants: Navy. Cincinnati Bengals — Helmet: Orange; Jersey: Orange; Pants: White. Cleveland Browns — Helmet: Orange; Jersey: White; Pants: White. Dallas Cowboys — Helmet: Silver; Jersey: White; Pants: Cowboys blue. Denver Broncos — Helmet: Midnight navy; Jersey: Summit white; Pants: TBA. Detroit Lions — Helmet: Silver; Jersey: White; Pants: TBA. Green Bay Packers — Helmet: Alabaster; Jersey: Vintage green; Pants: Alabaster. Houston Texans — Helmet: Deep steel blue; Jersey: Liberty white; Pants: Liberty white. Indianapolis Colts — Helmet: White; Jersey: White; Pants: White. Jacksonville Jaguars — Helmet: Black; Jersey: Teal; Pants: Black. Las Vegas Raiders — Helmet: Silver; Jersey: White; Pants: Silver. Los Angeles Chargers — Helmet: White; Jersey: Powder blue; Pants: Powder blue. Los Angeles Rams — Helmet: Royal/sol; Jersey: Royal; Pants: TBA. Miami Dolphins — Helmet: White; Jersey: White; Pants: TBA. Minnesota Vikings — Helmet: Purple; Jersey: White; Pants: TBA. New England Patriots — Helmet: White; Jersey: Red; Pants: White. New Orleans Saints — Helmet: Gold; Jersey: Black; Pants: TBA. New York Giants — Helmet: Blue; Jersey: Blue; Pants: White. New York Jets — Helmet: Green; Jersey: Green; Pants: White. Philadelphia Eagles — Helmet: Midnight green; Jersey: White; Pants: White. Pittsburgh Steelers — Helmet: Black; Jersey: Black; Pants: Gold. San Francisco 49ers — Helmet: Gold; Jersey: White; Pants: Gold. Seattle Seahawks — Helmet: College navy; Jersey: College navy; Pants: Wolf gray. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Helmet: Pewter; Jersey: Red; Pants: White. Tennessee Titans — Helmet: White; Jersey: Light blue; Pants: White. Washington Commanders — Helmet: Burgundy; Jersey: Burgundy; Pants: TBA.