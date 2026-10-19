Packers’ defense dominates Cowboys; Parsons still weeks from return

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers held the Dallas Cowboys to 13 points in a 23-13 win at Lambeau Field, extending a defensive streak achieved without standout pass rusher Micah Parsons, who remains several weeks away from returning as he recovers from a torn left ACL. The Packers also had lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 4.

For the third consecutive game, Green Bay limited an opponent to 14 points or fewer — a stretch it had not managed since 2016. The run includes a 14-point outing by the Buccaneers in Week 3, a seven-point game against the Bears in Week 4 and Sunday’s 13-point allowance to the Cowboys, a combined 34 points over the three victories. Coach Matt LaFleur said he expected to need more than 23 points against a high-powered Dallas offense but praised the defense after the game.

Turnovers have been a key factor. Safety Evan Williams intercepted Dak Prescott in the second quarter after dropping back from the line of scrimmage and picked off a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb; NFL Next Gen Stats noted Williams was 17.4 yards away from Lamb before closing on the play. Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse added his first career interception a series later. The Packers have nine interceptions through six games — two more than they had all of last season — and are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the league lead with 11 takeaways.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has adjusted the scheme to compensate for Parsons’ absence, leaning on heavy blitzing and aggressive man coverage. The approach produced pressure early and often: Green Bay pressured Prescott four times in the first half and, according to ESPN Analytics, generated duress on 21 of Prescott’s 41 second-half dropbacks. Dallas managed just 48 rushing yards on 15 carries, with no run longer than eight yards and only one play beyond 17 yards — a 21-yard pass from Prescott to George Pickens with 1:54 remaining.

Players have embraced the unit’s progress. Safety Javon Bullard said, “I think we can be the best defense in the league,” noting he was 14 the last time the Packers posted such a streak. Linebacker Zaire Franklin called the defense “on the rise,” saying the group must continue cleaning up mistakes but that its ceiling is “extremely high.” Green Bay improved to 4-2 while Dallas fell to 2-4.