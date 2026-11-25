Micah Parsons is expected to be on a snap count in his anticipated 2026 debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams (8:00 p.m. ET, Netflix), mirroring his first game with the Green Bay Packers last season when he played 30 official snaps out of 67 (45%).

The Packers figure to be stricter this time, and Parsons might not be able to talk his way into extra snaps as he did last year. Coach Matt LaFleur joked at the time that he would “investigate” how Parsons logged so many snaps in his debut, and Parsons said then, “Sometimes you’ve got to fight for your own right to play.” Last season he was trying to shake off rust after missing Dallas’ training camp following a trade request; this return follows reconstruction of a torn ACL and meniscus sustained on Dec. 14.

Parsons was cleared to return Monday and acknowledged the team context, saying, “I think once I’m in the zone, I’m in the zone, and people don’t really mess with you when you’re in a zone … where we’re at in the season, every win matters.” His recovery has taken longer than the typical nine to 10 months for an ACL repair because of the added meniscus injury. The Rams game comes 347 days after the injury and 333 days after surgery — 11 months and 11 days and 10 months and 29 days, respectively. For comparison, receiver Christian Watson returned 294 days after his torn right ACL.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, speaking with a smile, said he wished Parsons would stay out one more week but praised him as “one hell of a football player, fast, explosive, plays with an unbelievable motor.” Parsons returned to practice in November with tempered expectations, telling reporters, “I think you’ll see flashes of All-Pro Micah when I get to pass rush, and there’s going to be times when you’re going to be like, ‘Dang, what was Micah doing?’ … There’s going to be times when I question myself, too.”

Parsons’ first game in Green Bay offers a template for limited but impactful usage: he had three pressures and a sack on his 23rd snap, and his pressures helped create a 2-yard loss on a completion and an interception by safety Evan Williams. Of his 30 snaps in that game, 13 came on third downs and two on fourth downs. Quarterback Jordan Love said Parsons’ return brings “positive energy for everybody” and noted the way opponents must game-plan for the pass rusher.