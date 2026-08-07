Packers players embrace Jonathan Gannon’s ‘turnt up’ energy

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jonathan Gannon presents two sides on the Green Bay Packers’ sideline: the laid-back figure under a floppy hat and sunglasses, and the more animated persona his players describe. Safety Javon Bullard called him “a little crazy,” Evan Williams said he has “a crazy little energy,” and linebacker Zaire Franklin said, “Oh yeah, J.G., man, he just turnt up, man,” according to the team.

The demeanor stands in contrast to a widely shared, early-career Arizona Cardinals meeting video critics labeled cringeworthy. Gannon addressed that, saying players may be referring to “crazy” examples he uses during installs and tape review to help concepts land, and that he sometimes reaches for non-football analogies to cement a point.

Gannon’s arrival follows the departure of Jeff Hafley, who was popular in the locker room and is now head coach of the Miami Dolphins. While discussions have noted schematic differences — Gannon favoring a 3-4 base versus Hafley’s 4-3 — connecting with players like Hafley did appears to be a priority as well, according to those inside the building.

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons had spoken glowingly about Hafley last season, saying he “can’t wait to have another year with” him before Hafley left for Miami, and previously insisting “Nah, Haf ain’t going nowhere.” Coaches, however, are not tasked with winning popularity contests, a point reinforced by cornerback Brandon Cisse, who said Gannon will be the one to cuss or chew out a player when necessary.

Gannon has been particularly well-received in the safety room. He has deployed three safeties together — Bullard, Xavier McKinney and Williams — giving them expanded responsibilities and freedom, McKinney said, and predicting the group will continue to progress. Only Franklin and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave had prior professional experience with Gannon: Franklin played for him in Indianapolis from 2018-20, and Hargrave was with Gannon in Philadelphia in 2021-22.

Franklin said early that Gannon would “bring that fire, he’s gonna bring that energy,” and added that Gannon recognizes the talent in the room and wants players to play, according to the team.