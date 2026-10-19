Packers’ third-down surge, turnovers lift them past Cowboys 23-13

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-13 on Sunday night, earning their third straight win and improving to 4-2 after a 1-2 start. The Cowboys dropped their second straight and fell to 2-4.

Green Bay jumped out to an early lead and the Cowboys never mounted a sustained threat, with quarterback Jordan Love repeatedly targeting the deep parts of the field. The Packers managed just 58 rushing yards despite facing a Dallas unit that entered the game as the NFL’s worst rushing defense. Running back Josh Jacobs will come off the commissioner exempt list on Monday and could play in Week 7 at Detroit.

The Packers converted early third downs against a Cowboys defense that had allowed third-down conversions at a 52.6% clip. Green Bay converted nine of its first 10 third downs, including on the opening drive when the club converted a third-and-5, two third-and-13s and a third-and-6 that produced a 9-yard touchdown catch by Matthew Golden. Their only failed conversion in the first half came on third-and-goal from the Dallas 2, forcing a field goal.

Golden finished with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown but had multiple drops, including a potential 43-yard score in the second quarter and another in the third. According to ESPN Research, Golden entered the game tied for the league lead with four drops through five games. Christian Watson also dropped a would-be 26-yard touchdown on a drive that ended with a field goal.

Green Bay extended its NFL-leading total of first-half takeaways to six with interceptions by Evan Williams — his second of the season — and Brandon Cisse, the Packers’ top draft pick, who recorded his first career interception after receiver CeeDee Lamb slipped on the Lambeau Field turf. The Packers travel to Detroit next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys continued to struggle defensively on third down and with big pass plays, allowed at least 20 points for a franchise-record 13th straight game and were blanked in the first half for the first time since 2021. Dallas did record its first interception of the season (Dee Winters) and its first three-sack game of the year, but Dak Prescott was intercepted twice in Packers territory, the run game remained ineffective and wide receiver George Pickens was mostly invisible.