Packers training camp: updates on coaching, PUP list and roster moves

The 2026 NFL training camps are underway, and the Green Bay Packers opened camp in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with team reporter Rob Demovsky providing daily updates on standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement, cut decisions and the quarterback room, according to Demovsky.

In his first address to shareholders as team president during Monday’s annual meeting, Ed Policy explained his decision to retain coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football administration/player finance Russ Ball. Policy suggested one reason for that continuity was the presence of a starting quarterback in the roster, saying, “We had 10 head coach openings throughout the league this past offseason, and that caused a tremendous amount of chaos in a lot of organizations. I believe that players — especially quarterbacks and championship-caliber teams – develop best in an environment of continuity, not chaos.” The Packers have reached the playoffs in each of Jordan Love’s first three seasons as the starter but have won only one playoff game, according to Demovsky.

Policy’s decision marked his first major move since succeeding Mark Murphy, and the shareholders meeting took place on the eve of the players’ reporting date for training camp. One of the loudest responses from the assembled shareholders came when Policy said, “We are not selling the naming rights to Lambeau Field.”

On the injury front, initial excitement that Micah Parsons was not listed among players placed on the physically unable to perform list was dampened when the team said Parsons will begin camp on PUP, most likely starting Tuesday. The team said Parsons was omitted from the initial PUP list for procedural timing reasons; players must be placed on PUP before a team’s first training camp practice to be eligible to start the regular season with that designation. Parsons, the star edge rusher, is rehabbing a torn ACL and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season.

The Packers placed five players on PUP Monday: guard Aaron Banks, tight end Tucker Kraft, tight end Luke Musgrave, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Kamal Hadden. The team said those players missed part or all of the offseason practices because of injuries. Running back Chris Brooks was placed on the non-football injury list. Reporters will continue to update coverage through the start of the first full week of preseason on Aug. 13, according to Demovsky.