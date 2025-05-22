Padres Edge Blue Jays in Pitching Duel – MLB

MLB Recap – Padres vs Blue Jays, May 22, 2025

The San Diego Padres took down the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in a closely fought game at Rogers Centre, behind a dominant performance from their pitching staff and timely hitting late in the game.

Game Summary

Toronto struck first with a solo shot from Bo Bichette in the second inning. However, San Diego stayed composed, tying the game in the fifth via a Ha-Seong Kim RBI double. The Padres then took the lead for good in the seventh inning with back-to-back RBIs from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth.

Blue Jays’ starter Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings but gave up the tying run. Meanwhile, Padres starter Joe Musgrove held Toronto to just four hits across seven innings, notching seven strikeouts and walking one.

Box Score Highlights

Player AB H RBI R Fernando Tatis Jr. 4 2 1 1 Jake Cronenworth 4 1 1 0 Bo Bichette 4 2 1 1

Winning Pitcher: Joe Musgrove (W, 1-0)

Losing Pitcher: Kevin Gausman (L, 0-1)

Save: Josh Hader (1)

What’s Next?

The Padres will remain in Toronto for Game 2 of the series, while the Blue Jays look to bounce back with Alek Manoah on the mound. San Diego, riding momentum, will likely start Yu Darvish in the next matchup.

