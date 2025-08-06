Padres Outslug Diamondbacks in High-Scoring Clash

Game Recap

Arizona struck early with a 2–0 lead in the second inning, but Fernando Tatís Jr. quickly turned the momentum with a towering two-run homer in the fourth. One inning later, the Padres exploded for five runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Manny Machado.

The Diamondbacks mounted a late comeback with back-to-back home runs in the seventh by Ketel Marte and Christian Walker, but the San Diego bullpen held firm.

Key Performers

Fernando Tatís Jr.: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

Manny Machado: 1-for-4, 3 RBI

Joe Musgrove (SD): 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 6 K

Paul Sewald (ARI): Tagged with the loss after surrendering 3 ER in 1.1 IP

Impact on the Standings

The win moves San Diego within two games of the second NL Wild Card spot. Arizona remains locked in a tight NL West race and will look to bounce back in the next game of the series.

