Palmeiras defeated Estudiantes 1-0 at Montevideo’s Centenario stadium on Saturday to claim their fourth Copa Libertadores title. The victory came 58 years after Estudiantes beat Palmeiras at the same venue to lift their first of four Libertadores trophies.

The result continued a run of Brazilian success in the competition: Brazilian clubs have won the Copa Libertadores in each of the last eight years, according to the report. Palmeiras’ triumph thus both matched Estudiantes’ haul of four titles and reinforced Brazil’s recent dominance in South America.

Estudiantes set up in a three-center-back formation and adopted a cautious, away-style approach that relied on set pieces aimed at striker Guido Carrillo. Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira, described in the report as an extremely gifted Portuguese coach who often takes a cautious approach to big matches, started Ramón Sosa as a makeshift centre forward.

The decisive sequence came after halftime when substitute left back Arthur Gabriel delivered a well-flighted cross that was back-headed by Jhon Arias and met by Sosa, who volleyed home with his left foot. Palmeiras then withdrew into a compact defensive shape, leaving Estudiantes to try and break them down.

Estudiantes created late moments — Carrillo forced goalkeeper Carlos Miguel into a save with an overhead kick and substitute Tomás Palacios struck the side netting with a left-footed effort — but could not find an equaliser. Palmeiras will next face Grêmio in the Brazilian Cup final next Sunday and, as Copa Libertadores winners, will represent South America in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The report adds that three days after the Grêmio final Palmeiras are due to begin that Intercontinental Cup campaign in Qatar against Mexico’s Toluca, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Paris Saint-Germain listed as potential opponents on the path to the final.