Panthers aim for a more aggressive 2026 offense with Bryce Young and Brad Idzik

The Carolina Panthers’ starting offense struggled early in the 2026 preseason, gaining just 26 total yards across its first four drives together. The tandem of fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young and new playcaller Brad Idzik offered a glimpse of progress on the fifth drive — a seven-play, 58-yard touchdown series against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ backup defense in the second week of preseason at EverBank Stadium. Carolina opens the regular season at home against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13 (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Idzik, who will handle playcalling after inheriting the role from coach Dave Canales this offseason, is in his third year as offensive coordinator. Young credited Idzik’s aggressive approach, saying, “He’s definitely been aggressive, which is huge for us. That’s a part of the offense we can build upon and we can expand in.” The quarterback also noted confidence in the roster’s ability to make plays down the field.

Carolina’s struggles on early downs have been measurable. According to TruMedia, the Panthers ranked 21st and 26th in first-quarter scoring average over the past two seasons. First-quarter time of possession fell from 15th in 2024 to 29th in 2025. The offense finished 30th in passing yardage and 29th in total yardage in 2024, then 26th and 27th in those respective categories a year later. The team won five combined games in the first eight weeks across the two seasons under Canales.

Idzik emphasized a quicker tempo and decisiveness at the line of scrimmage, saying, “The biggest thing… is the aggressive nature of the pre-snap, breaking the huddle, getting to the line, and having confidence in if we’re not checking a play, let’s get this thing rolling.” Training camp offered mixed results: Young produced some standout practice reps but was also held in check for extended stretches during joint sessions with the Jaguars and Houston Texans. The preseason performance did little to dispel outside concerns about slow offensive starts.

Backup Kenny Pickett, signed in March, has been in the meeting room with Young and Idzik all summer, along with third-year quarterbacks coach Will Harriger. Idzik and Young say they are comfortable enough with each other to make adjustments during games, and they aim to expand opportunities down the field as the season begins.