The Carolina Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Week 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN, with pregame coverage and alternate content available on ESPN2, according to ESPN.

Fans unable to watch on linear television can stream the game live in the ESPN App and via the NFL streaming hub, according to ESPN. “MNF Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” will be carried on ESPN2 as part of the Monday night presentation.

Key offensive contributors for Tampa Bay and Carolina are listed by ESPN. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,209 yards with five touchdowns. Running back Bucky Irving has 893 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, while receiver Emeka Egbuka has totaled 296 receiving yards and two receiving scores.

For the Panthers, ESPN lists Bryce Young with 2,651 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 831 yards with nine rushing touchdowns, and Tetairoa McMillan leads the receiving corps with 731 yards and four touchdowns, according to ESPN.

ESPN also announced a music partnership with Apple Music for “Monday Night Football,” with the organizations set to collaborate on music curation for games throughout the 2026 NFL season, according to ESPN. Upcoming Monday night matchups noted by ESPN include the Dallas Cowboys at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 and the New England Patriots at the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.