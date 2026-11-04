Panthers defenders back Todd Wash after promotion to interim defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Todd Wash was elevated from defensive line coach to interim defensive coordinator on Friday after Ejiro Evero was dismissed, and several Panthers players say the unit is rallying behind him.

Wash, who served as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive coordinator from 2016-20 and helped guide that club to the AFC Championship Game following the 2017 season when Jacksonville had the NFL’s No. 2 defense, met with the defense on Tuesday. According to multiple players, he was emotional in the meeting and conveyed a level of passion that resonated with the group.

Veteran outside linebacker Patrick Jones II said Wash’s reaction made players eager to follow him, and pass rusher Princely Umanmielen said the coach’s intensity and presentation of the defense inspired the room. Umanmielen also noted that Wash’s background leading defensive lines is expected to influence emphasis on run defense and the pass rush.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, whose Pro Bowl season in 2023 was overseen by Wash, said the coach has consistently listened to players and taken their input into account. Brown, who had been an advocate for Evero, praised Wash’s willingness to hear the team and appreciated that approach from Day 1.

Players said much of the roster learned of Evero’s firing while away from the facility, waking after a late flight from Green Bay. Longtime Evero pupil and starting safety Nick Scott said general manager Dan Morgan contacted him first; Scott said he respected the decision, thanked Evero and passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley for their roles in his career and said the team is focused on its next game.

The Panthers enter Week 9 against the Denver Broncos with the league’s 23rd-ranked defense, allowing 349.6 yards per game through seven contests. Carolina ranks 30th against the run (140.7 yards allowed per game), 29th in sack percentage (4.56% of dropbacks) and 20th in interception rate (1.66% of pass attempts). Wash spent the past six seasons coaching defensive lines in Detroit and Carolina after leaving Jacksonville and worked with Morgan and coach Dave Canales in Seattle from 2011-12.