Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey capped off an incredible season by making history in Week 17. His seven catches for 72 yards put him at 1,005 receiving yards on the year, making him the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

McCaffrey joins Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as the only players to reach the milestone. He also became the fourth running back since the merger to have 1,000 receiving yards along with Craig, Faulk, and Lionel “Little Train” James.

Although he told ESPN that he is proud of his personal accomplishment, McCaffrey lamented the Panthers’ 5-11 season and re-iterated his belief that winning is the most important stat.

“We didn’t get that done this year … we would love to get this thing fixed and fixed quick,” he said.

McCaffrey also recalled writing down his goals before the season started, remarking that getting 1,000 rushing and receiving yards “was one of them.”

It didn’t take McCaffrey long to reach 1,000 yards rushing as he surpassed the mark in Week 11. He finishes the season with 1,387 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and four receiving touchdowns.

Whatever the future holds for Carolina, McCaffrey should be in line to be the focal point of their offense for years to come.