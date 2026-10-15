Panthers sit atop NFC South at 2-2 with trade-deadline flexibility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers emerged from their bye week with their best four-game record in five seasons and sit alone atop the NFC South at 2-2, with less than four weeks remaining before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

Several injured starters are expected to return soon: starting right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clot), starting defensive end Tershawn Wharton (neck) and top returner Trevor Etienne (ankle) are all projected to make their 2026 debuts in short order. Still, the team could use added depth as injuries have piled up across the roster.

General manager Dan Morgan has shown a willingness to part with draft capital when he sees a fit. In late August, Morgan traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for defensive lineman TeRah Edwards; Edwards appeared in each of the Panthers’ first four games before Carolina’s Week 5 bye. The move was the first straight-up draft-pick-for-player trade of Morgan’s tenure, which began in 2024.

Coach Dave Canales said he and Morgan are in constant discussions about roster moves and evaluations. “I won’t get into specific positions or anything like that, but Dan has done a great job of trying to look for opportunities that may present themselves to us to be able to challenge our roster in the right way,” Canales said. He added that they are “always open, we’re always looking” and that he often talks with Morgan immediately after meetings to review potential targets.

Specific needs have emerged. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin) are on injured reserve and were replaced in Week 4 by rookie Will Lee III and special-teams player Akayleb Evans; Evans was targeted by Detroit quarterback Jared Goff for 12 completions for 208 yards and a touchdown on 16 throws. At running back, Chuba Hubbard has carried a heavy early workload — 71 touches, 390 yards and five touchdowns in four games — while Etienne is set to return and AJ Dillon’s early numbers sit at 46 yards on 19 touches. The Panthers face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.