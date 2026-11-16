Panthers survive 20-17 win after franchise-record 17 penalties; Canales vows fixes

CAROLINA edged New Orleans 20-17 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, but the victory came despite a franchise-record 17 accepted penalties for 152 yards, according to ESPN. The Panthers improved to 4-5 while the Saints fell to 3-6.

Coach Dave Canales said he was proud of the team’s resilience but stressed the need to eliminate avoidable infractions. “The things that I’m going to focus on are the ones we’ve got to take control on, which is offsides penalties, pre-snap deals, delay of game — those types of procedural penalties. We’ve got to eliminate those,” Canales said. He added that competitive calls will happen and emphasized focusing on what his team can control.

Carolina’s defense produced several positives in interim coordinator Todd Wash’s second game, holding New Orleans to 2.1 rushing yards per carry, limiting the Saints to 222 net yards and forcing two turnovers, according to ESPN. With Jaelan Phillips back from a three-game absence, the unit totaled three sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight QB hits and four pass breakups.

Despite those numbers, costly defensive penalties marred the performance. The defense was flagged four times for 42 yards on the Saints’ second touchdown drive and the team has been called for 10 or more penalties four times this season, going 2-2 in those games, according to ESPN. Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson said discipline must improve: “We’ve just gotta be more disciplined … we’ve gotta look ourselves in the mirror.”

Offensively, Chuba Hubbard accounted for nearly 60% of Carolina’s offense with 92 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns, per ESPN. A 30-yard pass interference flag on Saints safety Kool-Aid McKinstry set the Panthers up at the New Orleans 36 with 21 seconds left, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald converted a 54-yard field goal for the walk-off win. Canales declined to discuss the disparity in penalty calls after the game, saying, “I’m not going to get into that.”