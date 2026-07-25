Panthers training camp 2026: roster moves, injuries and camp notes

Carolina’s 2026 training camp is underway in Charlotte, where team reporters are tracking standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement, cut decisions and the quarterback room. The Panthers say they will update coverage regularly through the start of the preseason’s first full week beginning Aug. 13.

The Panthers enter the season as reigning NFC South champions after finishing in a three-way tie at 8-9 in 2025. Under coach Dave Canales and with QB Bryce Young leading the offense, the club is seeking its first winning season since 2017 while trying to remain in the playoff mix.

On Saturday, July 25, Carolina signed defensive tackles Kyon Barrs and Elijah Garcia and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, according to the team. To open roster spots, the club waived tackle Derrell Bailey Jr., linebacker Jared Bartlett and cornerback Michael Reid.

Second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton was placed on injured reserve after suffering a right knee injury on the first day of camp. Sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe that the injury was a torn ACL; Scourton had been expected to compete as a top pass rusher opposite free-agent addition Jaelan Phillips.

The team also provided updates on other roster health matters. Starting right tackle Taylor Moton was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung and has been placed on the non-football injury list; Moton is on blood thinners and is being assessed daily by the Panthers’ medical staff, the team announced. Cornerback Jaycee Horn was also placed on the non-football injury list after suffering a cut to his foot that required stitches but is expected to be activated early in camp, the team said.

Off the field, the Panthers announced owner David Tepper is investing an additional $500 million into ongoing stadium renovations aimed at improving the fan experience, and the club said it reached a long-term extension on stadium naming rights with Bank of America.