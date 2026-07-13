Pape Thiaw dismissed after World Cup failure, leaves a complex Senegal legacy

Senegal announced the dismissal of head coach Pape Thiaw this weekend, ending a tenure that concluded in World Cup disappointment but also featured significant successes for the national team.

Thiaw departed following a disastrous tournament campaign amid reports of administrative dysfunction, dressing-room unrest, public criticism and tactical errors. The decision brings to an end a spell that combined on-field achievement with off-field controversy.

Under Thiaw, Senegal returned to the summit of African football, capped by an Africa Cup of Nations title. That triumph included a high-profile walk-out by Senegal’s players and staff during the final in Rabat. The incident followed Thiaw’s public appeals to the Confederation of African Football and Morocco to protect African football’s credibility, citing concerns over logistics, training facilities, accommodation and ticketing.

Thiaw had been Aliou Cisse’s assistant and, after Cisse was dismissed in October 2024, represented continuity in personnel while bringing a different, more outspoken style. Tactical adjustments under Thiaw included redeploying Krepin Diatta from winger to first-choice right back and promoting El Hadji Malick Diouf to starting left back. Some players, including Habib Diallo, were deprioritised while Iliman Ndiaye became more prominent in the squad. Senegal retained many of the defensive and midfield strengths that had underpinned earlier success, and conceded just two goals in seven matches during the AFCON run.

The Rabat final turned chaotic when a disallowed Senegal goal was followed by a penalty awarded to Morocco after an extended VAR review by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Thiaw ordered his players off the field amid crowd disorder and tense scenes between the benches. Play resumed after more than ten minutes, Brahim Diaz missed a Panenka that was saved by Edouard Mendy, the match went to extra time and Pape Gueye scored the winner.

After the final, Thiaw posted on Instagram, writing, “I simply tried to protect my players from injustice.” Diplomatic relations between Morocco and Senegal have not recovered, and questions remain about the broader impact of the episode on African football.