Parker Washington’s clutch catches fuel Jaguars’ extension talk

LONDON — On fourth-and-5 from the Philadelphia 27, Parker Washington broke free off the line, fought through contact with Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen and made a one-handed grab as he fell backward into the end zone, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars the lead with a little more than three minutes remaining. The Jaguars went on to win 19-17 on Cam Little’s walk-off 57-yard field goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The play was the latest example of a run of late-game production. Since Week 11 of 2025, Washington has 17 catches for a league-high 381 yards on third and fourth downs, and his 22.4 yards per catch on those plays is the best in the NFL among players with double-digit receptions in that situation, according to the report.

Washington, a 2023 sixth-round pick, leads the Jaguars in 2026 with 25 catches for 352 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Teammate Trevor Lawrence called him “an elite wide receiver,” adding, “I don’t know what everybody else thinks, but we feel like he’s pretty freaking good.” The report also said Washington is viewed as being well on his way to a contract extension that could pay him more than $30 million annually.

The foundation for Washington’s contested-catch ability traces back to childhood drills with his father, Christopher, who would toss balled-up paper and tell him to “catch it with your eyes.” That early work, combined with high school and college routines, helped expand his catch radius despite a 5-foot-10 frame and 29-inch arms. Washington is regularly one of the first players in the Jaguars’ facility, arriving before 5 a.m. in training camp and starting each day with a FaceTime call to his trainer.

Washington starred at William B. Travis High School, catching 124 passes for 2,315 yards and 35 touchdowns in his final two seasons, and joined Penn State as a four-star prospect. As a true freshman in 2020 he finished second on the Nittany Lions with 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said Washington’s extended catch radius and ability to make contested plays were evident early, citing instances when Washington climbed to “high-point” passes despite difficult conditions.