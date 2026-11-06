Parsons draws on Lapu-Lapu legacy ahead of UFC return vs. José Souza

More than 500 years after Lapu-Lapu defeated Ferdinand Magellan at the Battle of Mactan, the Filipino warrior’s legacy continues to resonate for UFC welterweight Jonny Parsons. Parsons, a Filipino-American whose mother is from Cebu, said he only learned of Lapu-Lapu’s story in 2020 and found a personal connection to the fighter’s resilience and spirit.

On April 27, 1521, Lapu-Lapu led native warriors against Magellan’s forces in the Visayan islands, using knowledge of the terrain to overcome the armed expedition and kill Magellan, disrupting Portugal’s efforts to establish control over the islands. Lapu-Lapu’s victory is remembered as a defining moment in Philippine history and a symbol of resistance, courage and independence.

Parsons said the story informs his approach to fighting. “I have the warrior spirit,” he told ESPN, adding that his mother’s roots in Cebu give him “that Lapu-Lapu fighting spirit” and a focus on resilience and representing his people, according to ESPN.

The 35-year-old Parsons is scheduled to face José Souza in a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker. Souza, 24, is listed at 6-foot-3 with a 10-inch reach advantage and carries a 9-1 professional record with a 1-0 mark in the UFC. Parsons is 5-foot-9 with a 9-3 record and a 1-0 UFC record.

Parsons is returning from a 40-month layoff after persistent hip flexor and groin injuries interrupted his competition schedule. He said he has remained in the sport as a coach and used the time to build strength, improve conditioning and address lingering physical issues. “This whole time that I’ve been off, I’ve been training,” he told ESPN, and called himself “the healthiest and strongest I’ve ever been,” according to ESPN.

He described a shifted preparation strategy that treats recovery as integral to training, citing emphasis on strength and conditioning at the Performance Institute in Las Vegas and recovery methods such as stretching, cold plunges, saunas and walking. Parsons said that approach has allowed him to train at a high level while avoiding injuries, and he expects to show the results in his return to the Octagon, according to ESPN.