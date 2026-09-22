Passans unveil 2026 MLB specialty awards beyond BBWAA hardware

Major League Baseball’s official awards are months away, but the Passans offered their own set of 2026 honors that run beyond the BBWAA categories, according to The Passans. These selections pair conventional observation with unconventional labels to highlight standout seasons across the sport.

In the outfield category dubbed “Best Prime Mike Trout Impression,” Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was singled out, with The Passans saying he should win the National League MVP unanimously. The piece notes Crow-Armstrong leads MLB with 45 home runs, tops the league in defensive outs above average, and ranks fifth with 38 stolen bases. His walk rate has risen to 11.1%, and he posts the highest NL wOBA, according to The Passans.

The Passans highlighted the scale of Crow-Armstrong’s edge by citing FanGraphs WAR: 10.2 for Crow-Armstrong versus 6.6 for Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., a 3.6-win gap that the writers compared with only three similar season-long separations in MLB history. They also noted Baseball-Reference shows a narrower 1.9-win advantage for Crow-Armstrong over Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez, and said such differences reflect variance between valuation systems rather than diminishing the season’s impact.

Putting Crow-Armstrong in historical context, The Passans wrote that only five outfielders in the past 50 years reached 10-win seasons: Barry Bonds (five times), Aaron Judge (three), Mike Trout (two), and Rickey Henderson, Mookie Betts and Crow-Armstrong once each. They added Crow-Armstrong sits on the cusp of a rare 40/40 season, needing two more steals to reach the mark.

On the mound, The Passans elevated Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski as their “Giant Right-Hander of the Year,” contrasting him with New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler. They described both as mid-20s, at least 6-foot-6, and averaging at least 98 mph on four-seam heaters, and labeled each a heavy favorite for the Cy Young in his respective league. The Passans noted Misiorowski throws his fastball 63.3% of the time and that it averages 100.5 mph — the hardest fastball from any starter — while Schlittler mixes a higher share of fastballs and distinguishes himself with a cutter (25.6%) and sinker (19.5%) as part of a three-fastball approach.