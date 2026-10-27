Pat Murphy’s mix of levity and intensity fuels Brewers’ World Series push

Pat Murphy’s blend of playfulness and intensity has become a defining feature of the Milwaukee Brewers’ clubhouse, teammates say. Left-hander Colton Gordon recalled an incident in which Murphy sent him to the upper deck of American Family Field to confront an apparent scout; the figure turned out to be a statue of Hall of Famer broadcaster Bob Uecker. Gordon was acquired from the Houston Astros in July, spent time at Triple-A and received a late-September call-up before the exchange.

The 67-year-old manager’s humor sits alongside sharper moments. The team is attempting to win the first World Series in franchise history, and Murphy has drawn attention as the front-runner to win his third consecutive NL Manager of the Year award, prompting teammates and staff to wonder whether his antics are all an act.

Players say the levity is deliberate and often paired with a message. Reliever DL Hall recalled Murphy telling the club, “If you’re tired, take a nap. If you’re weak, get stronger.” First baseman Jake Bauers called it “the best line of all time,” and outfielder Christian Yelich said, “Oh no, he’s serious,” adding that when Murphy speaks in the dugout, “he means it.”

Murphy also demands immediate accountability. Pitcher Chad Patrick described being called out after a rough inning and quoted Murphy as shouting, “WHO WE GOT WARMING UP? BECAUSE PATRICK JUST BLEW THE F—ING GAME.” The episode left an impression, but Patrick and others say they can later laugh about it.

Coaches and executives frame the approach as intentional. “Every time you think it’s just a ridiculous act, if you look a couple layers deep down the line, you’re like, ‘That wasn’t just clowning around,'” one Brewers coach said. General manager Matt Arnold said the manager’s methods are about standards and accountability: “The bar to be in this dugout is very high.”