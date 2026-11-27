Pat Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle are sharing the same locker room in Denver after a friendship that began at Alabama. Karl Scott, then the Crimson Tide defensive backs coach, recalled a 2018 team‑building outing in Tuscaloosa when he realized the pair were destined to be close, saying the two were “Frick and Frack” and that he “didn’t see them without each other.” Scott now serves as the Seattle Seahawks’ secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

Surtain, an All‑Pro cornerback with the Broncos, smiled recalling that early bond and called the moment at the bowling alley “just the beginning of it all.” The two first played together as part of Alabama’s recruiting class and were on the Crimson Tide’s 2020 College Football Playoff championship team.

The 8‑2 Broncos are nearly two‑thirds through the 2026 season in which Waddle and Surtain are teammates for the first time since college. Denver acquired Waddle from the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a trade that cost Miami first‑ and third‑round draft picks plus a fourth‑round pick swap. When Denver plays at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday at Acrisure Stadium (3 p.m. ET, Prime Video), it will mark the sixth time the pair have taken the field together as NFL teammates.

Waddle leads the Broncos with 33 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns this season. “I think we know it doesn’t happen that way very much, you don’t expect to be able to get a job where your best friend is, at least in this league,” Waddle said. He added that the friendship formed immediately and has continued since.

Surtain was a five‑star, 6‑foot‑2, 200‑pound prospect in the 2018 recruiting class whose father, Patrick Surtain, played a decade in the NFL. Waddle, listed at 5‑foot‑10 and 185 pounds, was a four‑star recruit out of Bellaire, Texas. The two became roommates at Alabama, developed a close friendship and pushed each other in practice, often going head‑to‑head in drills, Surtain said.