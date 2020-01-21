Patrick Mahomes’ Secret to Success, Altuve/Bregman Speak, Justin Verlander Burner Account, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 93

We Breakdown another virtuoso performance from Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs 35-24 win against the Titans in the AFC Championship game. We break down the secret behind Patrick Mahomes’ greatness and discuss whether the 49ers can stop the Chiefs explosive offense! Plus, does Patrick Mahomes need to win Super Bowl LIV to have a shot at being the future “GOAT”?

Chandler Parsons’ playing days may be over following a car wreck, attorneys say. We break down the details in the accident and discuss Chandler Parson’s career. Plus, will he ever play in the NBA again?

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media at the Astros “FanFest”. We react to their comments on the Astros cheating scandal and tell you why it’s obvious they’re lying. Plus, Justin Verlander has a burner account?

