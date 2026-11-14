Patriots 6-0 after losses under Vrabel as they head to Munich vs. Lions

According to a Patriots notebook, New England is 6-0 under coach Mike Vrabel in regular-season games following a loss and will try to extend that run Sunday as an underdog against the Detroit Lions at FC Bayern Munich Arena (Fox, 9:30 a.m. ET).

The trip to Munich comes seven hours after last week’s 45-27 home loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Drake Maye said Vrabel “always says, ‘Try not to ride the roller coaster. Try to ride the merry-go-round.’ Keep going around and trying to keep the same mindset,” per the notebook.

The Patriots are 5-4 and will observe their bye after the game; if the playoffs started today they would be the AFC’s No. 7 seed, according to the notebook. Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, dealing with a knee tendon issue that could threaten his availability, has been pushing to play. Receiver A.J. Brown, who missed the past two games with a knee flare-up, returned to practice and Vrabel said he felt “pretty good” about Brown’s status early Friday.

New England’s defense, which suffered uncharacteristic fundamental and communication breakdowns against the Packers, focused on corrections this week. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a 2024 second-team All-Pro, allowed a career-high 10 catches for a career-high 187 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and will be tested by Lions receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams — St. Brown ranks ninth in receiving yards per game at 82.1, while Williams leads the league in air yards per target at 15.43. Captain Marcus Jones said the unit “went back into the film room, accepted the situation” and must not repeat those mistakes.

Defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr praised the team’s Wednesday practice in Foxborough for energy, execution and improved communication before the trip. New England arrived in Munich Thursday morning to allow an extra walkthrough and a higher-tempo practice Friday, a strategy Vrabel defended, while Lions coach Dan Campbell said his club was “very confident” arriving on Friday, according to the notebook.