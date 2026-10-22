Patriots at Bears: Injury update, matchup notes and player trends

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams returned in Week 6 and completed 24 of 26 throws from inside the pocket, playing as a ball distributor and seeing the field quickly, according to the source. The Bears leaned on a balanced approach that week, using the run game and high-percentage passing to control tempo.

Tight end Colston Loveland saw a notable boost in volume, and the offense mixed in a screen package that created additional touches for running backs D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. That approach aligns with coordinator Ben Johnson’s preference for a run-pass balance that features short, high-probability throws for the quarterback, according to the source.

Defensively, Chicago has relied on heavy pressure. Coordinator Dennis Allen blitzed at a rate better than 50% versus Atlanta, a strategy driven in part by limited depth at cornerback and defensive end. Schemed fronts and coverages were used to complement that pressure, according to the source.

New England enters the matchup with offensive-line issues and the loss of wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is on injured reserve. Drake Maye has shown improvement recently, throwing 10 touchdown passes over his last three games while rushing for 103 yards during that span; his decision-making and ball placement have been described as improved, according to the source. A.J. Brown returned in Week 6 and figures to affect Chicago’s coverage plans, while slot receiver DeMario Douglas provides an additional outlet.

The Patriots employed a three-man rotation in the backfield last week, but Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to receive the bulk of the work with TreVeyon Henderson used as a change-of-pace option against a Bears run defense allowing 4.5 yards per carry (25th). New England’s defense has been stout against the pass, permitting 209 passing yards per game (11th) and mixing single-high and split-safety zone coverages, according to the source.

Notable individual trends include Loveland producing at least 57 receiving yards in two of his last three games and totaling 21 targets over that span, and Maye rushing for at least 24 yards in three straight contests. The Bears’ screen usage also created more opportunities for Luther Burden III and D’Andre Swift, according to the source.