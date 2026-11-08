Patriots expected to pursue modest deadline moves; Barmore trade talks cited

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and major deadline fireworks involving the New England Patriots are not expected, according to sources familiar with the team’s thinking. The club has shown a reluctance to surrender significant future assets after a busy offseason, though it remains open to targeted help for an injury-hit roster.

The team dealt a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder in June for receiver A.J. Brown, a move sources cited as part of why New England is unlikely to make a large deadline splash. Any additions, per sources, would more likely resemble smaller, depth-focused transactions — similar in character to the 2016 deadline swap that brought Kyle Van Noy back to New England — rather than blockbuster trades.

Salary-cap considerations also limit the Patriots’ flexibility. The team has roughly $5 million in cap room and will need to account for routine in-season roster moves such as practice-squad elevations and players moving on and off injured reserve. OverTheCap lists the Patriots 12th in the NFL in cash spending this season. New England’s scheduled Wednesday departure for Munich ahead of next Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions adds another wrinkle to integrating any new acquisition before Tuesday’s deadline.

Trade chatter has included defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Sports Illustrated national NFL reporter Albert Breer said the Patriots have “listened and talked to other teams” about Barmore, who is third on the depth chart behind Milton Williams and Cory Durden. Breer noted Barmore is due non-guaranteed salaries of $18 million in 2027 and $19 million in 2028, and would count about $23.6 million and $24.6 million against the cap in those respective years — factors that could put his spot with the club in jeopardy after the season.

Players acknowledged the deadline but stressed focus on the immediate task. The Patriots emphasized their primary focus is Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox). “We see the reports. We see everything,” Williams said, adding that such talk is part of the business and urging teammates to use it as motivation. Starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, who left last week’s win over Miami with a neck issue, was listed questionable but said he felt ready to play against Green Bay after recovering through the week.