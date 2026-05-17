Patriots’ longest‑tenured employee Nancy Meier to retire after 51 years

The report says Nancy Meier, the New England Patriots’ longest‑tenured employee, will retire at the end of May after more than five decades with the organization. The announcement followed a grand send‑off Monday that drew hundreds to the GP Atrium and included current players, coaches, staff, former players and family members.

The report says Meier began with the Patriots as a typist in the mid‑1970s, recalling an initial wage of around $3 per hour. Her early work centered on documenting scouts’ reports that arrived by mail. She later rose to director of scouting administration and also helped coordinate the special teams playbook, work that made her one of the first staffers rookies encountered because she often arranged their travel itineraries.

The celebration featured Meier’s name in lights inside Gillette Stadium and a video tribute with contributions from about 60 people, per the report, including owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Tom Brady, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Scott Pioli and Nick Caserio. Meier was joined by her daughter, son and grandchildren and described the day as one of the best of her life, saying she felt “put on a pedestal” and remained “glowing” from the reactions.

Former Patriots players and personnel credited Meier’s steady presence. The report says Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour described her as a “mom‑like presence” when he arrived as a rookie, and Pioli, who served as vice president of player personnel, said, “We weren’t just co‑workers. She is family to us,” noting her loyal voice in the personnel department. Meier reflected on decades of work in player personnel and said technology has been the biggest change over her tenure.

The report traces Meier’s path from growing up in Holbrook and studying fashion merchandising at Burdett College to a part‑time start with the Patriots that became a full‑time role in October 1975. Over the years she has worked under a string of personnel leaders, including Bucko Kilroy, Dick Steinberg, Joe Mendes, Charley Armey, Bobby Grier, Pioli, Nick Caserio, Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf, the report says.