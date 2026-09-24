Patriots must improve late-second-quarter clock management, Vrabel says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye acknowledge the team must regain an area of strength from last season: possession management immediately before halftime. Back-to-back road games against 2025 AFC playoff teams — the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) and the Buffalo Bills (2-0) — are a tough early-season test when points are at a premium; the Jaguars have scored 43 points through two games and the Bills have scored 77.

Maye said the team emphasized ending the first half with the football last season, whether by scoring or retaining possession, particularly when that leads to the Patriots receiving the second-half kickoff. “That’s definitely a big emphasis for us,” he said Wednesday after the team’s first practice ahead of Sunday’s game against Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

A combination of game-management errors by Vrabel and vice president of game strategy and operations John Streicher, along with some decision-making by Maye, has contributed to a disappointing start to 2026. In last Sunday’s 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offense had the ball at its own 20 with 1:48 remaining, a 10-0 lead and three timeouts. The drive stalled when Maye was sacked on a three-man rush on first down, and he said players must know when to take more conservative options under two minutes to avoid yielding points.

Following the sack, New England punted and the Steelers took over at their own 35 with 40 seconds left. Vrabel called a timeout with 12 seconds remaining and was assessed a delay-of-game penalty because a prior timeout had been charged automatically after cornerback Marcus Jones was injured, per league rules when there is less than two minutes on the clock. Vrabel admitted the mistake and said he had been focused on discussions with officials about a play involving Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. The sequence culminated in a 56-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Vrabel also faced scrutiny for a choice in the season opener at Seattle, when his defense stopped the Seahawks on third-and-6 from their 22-yard line with 12 seconds left but he elected to let the clock expire rather than force a punt. Vrabel told WEEI that he believed Seahawks punter Michael Dickson would not give Marcus Jones a return opportunity, but added, “We probably could have rushed 11 guys.”

The Patriots’ strong late-second-quarter work in 2025 began with a Week 5 road win at Buffalo, when New England took over at its own 30 with 2:22 left and drove to the Bills’ 1-yard line before kicking a field goal on the final play of the half. That sequence helped spark a stretch of effective pre-half execution that the team is trying to reestablish this season. The Patriots are 1-1.