Patriots must shore up defense after back-to-back blowouts as Maye injury looms

MUNICH — The New England Patriots face the possibility of leaning more on their defense if rookie quarterback Drake Maye misses time with an ankle injury, a troubling prospect after consecutive lopsided losses. Sunday’s 35-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Munich followed a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers the week before, leaving the unit vulnerable heading into the bye week.

Veteran safety and captain Kevin Byard criticized the group’s effort, saying, “They played harder than us. They played more physical than us,” and calling the performance “a slap in the face.” Byard pointed to Lions receivers blocking downfield on screen plays and offensive linemen pushing the pile into the end zone as examples of plays the Patriots failed to stop.

The run defense produced a season-high 4.5 yards before contact per rush (excluding kneel-downs), according to ESPN Research; the previous high this season was 2.85 yards per rush. Detroit also became the first team to post 300 passing yards and 150 rushing yards against the Patriots since the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2017 season. Since Week 7, New England has yielded 411.5 yards per game, the second-most in the NFL behind the 1-8 Tennessee Titans.

Veteran outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones did not hide his frustration. “We’re not doing anything besides disrespecting ourselves,” he said, adding the team must make games competitive after strong play earlier in the season. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, the highest-paid at his position on the roster, has struggled over the past two weeks; according to NFL Next Gen Stats, he allowed 12 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, and acknowledged responsibility for one missed tackle.

Despite the setbacks, players and coach Mike Vrabel noted the Patriots are 5-5 at the bye and still have significant games remaining, beginning with a Week 12 trip to the winless Los Angeles Chargers and a stretch that includes the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. Vrabel warned there could be changes if defenders are not meeting the team’s standard. “If we weren’t there, again, that’s a choice,” he said, adding the effort and finish must be a standard moving forward.