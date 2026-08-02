Patriots navigate crowded receiver room as seven vie for roles in camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots entered training camp with a seven-receiver group that has become the session’s most compelling storyline. The list includes A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario “Pop” Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III, a depth reminiscent of New England’s 2007 corps.

Brown and Doubs have been the clear-cut starters in practice. Brown was acquired for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection, and Doubs signed a free-agent deal averaging $17 million per season. Douglas has worked primarily as the top slot option in three-receiver sets.

Coach Mike Vrabel highlighted the value of depth while acknowledging roster management remains a priority. “I love having depth, but I would say that we’re always going to try to look to improve, whether that’s by adding draft capital, obtaining a player or keeping the guys we have,” Vrabel said. Quarterback Drake Maye told reporters he balances throwing to Brown while spreading the ball to others, naming Doubs and Douglas along with tight end Hunter Henry and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

Boutte showed up strongly in the first three practices with several big downfield plays but has seen his repetitions reduced in recent days. He had 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns last season and thrived under receivers coach Todd Downing in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system. Boutte and Douglas are entering the final year of their contracts, and increased production could affect future deals; sources close to Boutte say he would welcome a trade if the right situation presented itself.

Other contributors have made notable plays in limited opportunities. Williams, the 2025 third-round pick, made a twisting one-handed touchdown catch; Hollins (6-foot-4, 221 pounds) provides blocking and depth; and Chism, an undrafted 2025 signee who projects as a future slot option, made a leaping, strong-handed touchdown grab over safety Mike Brown.

Roster decisions loom but are not immediate — teams are not required to trim rosters from 90 to 53 players until Aug. 30. League context shows 13 of 32 teams had six receivers on their game-day rosters on opening weekend last season, 18 had five, and the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were an outlier with four, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.