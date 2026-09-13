Patriots navigate stretch without A.J. Brown after high-ankle sprain

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown for at least four weeks after he suffered a right high ankle sprain and was placed on injured reserve Friday. The injury came in a game the Patriots also lost; the club faces opponents that were 2025 playoff teams in each of the first four weeks (at Seahawks, vs. Steelers, at Jaguars and at Bills), and the remainder of the schedule is tied for the eighth-easiest, according to ESPN Research. “Keep playing,” veteran receiver Mack Hollins said.

There is no one-for-one replacement for Brown, who had caught more passes from quarterback Drake Maye in training camp and is ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s offseason execs ranking. New England acquired Brown in June, trading a 2028 first-round pick, and coordinator Josh McDaniels has long reshaped the offense when injuries occur to play to the strengths of available personnel.

Hollins mostly took over Brown’s role in the second half of the opener. Hollins (6-foot-4, 221 pounds) is similar physically to Brown (6-1, 226), and Maye had developed a quick rapport with Brown on slants — a route Hollins also excels at. Brown’s absence likely moves second-year slot receiver Efton Chism III from inactive to the 48-man game-day roster. Third-round rookie Kyle Williams could see his playing time rise after logging 12 snaps and no catches in the opener.

More production is expected from new signing Romeo Doubs, who agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract in March. Doubs played 40 snaps in Week 1 without a catch, had a costly drop and was the target on Maye’s first interception. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Doubs’ minus-1.1 receptions above expected in Week 1 was his lowest mark since Week 8 of 2023 vs. the Vikings. “One of my jobs as a player is to make this team better, and I’ll be better moving forward,” Doubs said.

The receiver room was also reshaped this offseason, with Kayshon Boutte traded to Houston for a late-round pick and reserve safety Jaylen Reed; Boutte had an established rapport with Maye and had stood out in camp. The Patriots’ offseason moves, including signing Doubs and trading for Brown while moving on from Stefon Diggs, were aimed at boosting the offense. The team now reshuffles its receiving cards without Brown while preparing for the home opener Sunday, Sept. 20, vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Special teams captain Brenden Schooler is opening the year on the non-football injury list because of a back ailment, according to sources.