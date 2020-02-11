Patriots News: New England Set To Let Tom Brady Test Free Agency

Without question, if the Tom Brady era was officially over in New England; you would hear about it around the clock. Still, there are reasons to believe that the era could come to an end; or the two sides could start a new beginning in 2020.

Owner Robert Kraft feels the best outcome is to let Tom Brady test free agency. Ian Rapoport reports via his twitter that Kraft feels it’s best for all parties involved. Have a look at the full report below on NFL Network.

From NFL Now: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft felt the best outcome for all parties in 2020 would come after Tom Brady tested free agency. An explanation for why he agreed to let it happen 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/9UkM6aZp2w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

First off, it seems that Kraft believes in the old adage ‘if it’s meant to be, it will be’. This is what Rapoport says regarding the six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback testing free agency from the Patriots’ standpoint.

“There’s a reason why Brady did not get franchised, just has a free path towards free agency. From my understanding, if Tom Brady and Bill Belichick decide that they best option is Tom Brady remaining in New England at his price; that it was meant to be. At the end of the day, the reasoning is pretty good. If it comes together then everyone will be happy in 2020 within this process.”

I would not be surprised if Brady takes a look at a few situations – and at the end of the day – realizes that New England is absolutely his best shot at still winning. The whole experience will probably serve as a wake-up call for all involved and get him a few more offensive weapons out of the deal.

Still, this is close as the band has been to breaking up in two decades.