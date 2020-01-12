Patriots News: Tom Brady Not Committal About His Future

Obviously the biggest question facing the New England Patriots and the best to ever play the quarterback position is what does Tom Brady’s future hold.

On Saturday, Brady addressed those items in a not so sure sort of way.

Tom Brady: Still no timetable for decision about future plans https://t.co/CwtGzYavvz pic.twitter.com/obEXwL6f4a — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) January 12, 2020

Here’s what Brady said – or lack of what he said – about his future playing.

“We are a week removed from the end of our season. There is a lot of time to figure these things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point, and I’m sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.”

While Brady already said he’s coming back through his social media, his Patriots future remains murky. Last we heard from Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, he was praying that Brady either remained in New England, or retires.

Remember, per FOX’s Jay Glazer; Brady does not plan to give the Patriots the usual hometown discount. If he decides to return to New England, it will be because he feels that is his best shot to win. Gone are the days where he comes back and plays in a Patriots uniform simply because that’s what he’s always done.

Brady had another quote, but it was more of the same conjecture.

“When people aren’t talking about this season, they want to talk about next season, and the reality is that next season is quite a ways away. I have some other things that are happening at this time. Like I said, spending some time with my family, my loved ones and giving them the time they need. And then as people begin to plan for next season, like I said, these things will take care of themselves.”

Right now, it’s a wait and see on Brady’s future. It’s possible he will never play another down for the Patriots.