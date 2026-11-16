The New England Patriots saw their 2026 season outlook shift dramatically after quarterback Drake Maye was injured on the team’s opening drive against the Detroit Lions. According to ESPN, Maye did not fly back from Munich with the team as a precaution amid concerns he may have suffered a fractured ankle.

The Patriots entered Week 10 at 5-5, and Maye has been the offense’s primary playmaker. According to ESPN, he ranked among the NFL’s top five in Total QBR (74.2), passing touchdowns (18), yards per attempt (8.4), quarterback rushing yards (219) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (3). The report also noted Maye had 11 interceptions entering Sunday.

ESPN notes the club’s goals under coach Mike Vrabel, hired in January 2025, were to win the division, host playoff games and compete for championships. With the Buffalo Bills at 8-1 and a slate that includes the Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, ESPN wrote that New England’s odds of accomplishing those aims without Maye are “closer to zero.” The remaining schedule includes a Week 11 bye, a road trip to the winless Los Angeles Chargers and home games against the Bills (Dec. 6) and Vikings (Dec. 10), followed by road games at Kansas City and New York and season-ending home games versus Denver and Miami.

The offense faltered immediately after Maye’s exit on Sunday. According to ESPN, New England totaled seven points and 82 yards across 10 drives after the opening series, averaging 1.9 yards per play, with eight punts and seven three-and-outs. ESPN Research also reported Patriots receivers generated just 38.1 percent of their yards after the catch, the third-lowest mark in the league.

Defensive struggles have compounded the issue: since Week 7, the Patriots have yielded 411.5 yards per game, the second-most in the NFL behind the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN. Timelines for ankle injuries vary; ESPN cited the example of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a broken ankle in January, underwent surgery two days later and had an initial recovery timetable of 12 weeks before undergoing additional surgery in April and being ready for training camp in July. ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss addressed top questions about the injury’s ripple effects, and analyst Matt Bowen responded to fantasy-related concerns.