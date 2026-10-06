Patriots shut down Kincaid, now prepare for Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer

The New England Patriots held Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid to one catch for 7 yards in Week 4, neutralizing the NFL’s leading tight end in receiving yards and helping New England to an upset that evened its record at 2-2. Kincaid entered the game with 263 receiving yards and six plays of 20-plus yards.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Monday the upcoming matchup against the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders will present a different test, pointing to Brock Bowers as a primary challenge. “Brock is as elite as they come at that position,” Vrabel said. He added the Patriots will face a “huge challenge” when the Raiders, who also feature tight end Michael Mayer, visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Bowers has 192 career receptions, surpassing Jason Witten (188) for the most catches by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history. With 2,076 receiving yards, Bowers has tied Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (31 games) as the second-fastest tight end to reach 2,000 career receiving yards, trailing only Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (30 games).