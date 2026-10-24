Patriots struggle with turnover differential after loss to Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 4-3 New England Patriots have yet to win the turnover differential in a game this season and were minus-1 in Thursday’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, leaving the club at minus-7 entering next Sunday’s road game in Miami, according to the Patriots.

New England’s 14 giveaways are the second-most in the NFL, behind the Los Angeles Chargers’ 15, and the team has generated just seven takeaways despite a stated goal of creating three turnovers per game, according to the Patriots.

Veteran safety Kevin Byard said the defense must keep working to create turnovers and pointed to a fourth-quarter play against quarterback Caleb Williams that could have altered the outcome. Byard and teammates Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez were in zone coverage when Williams hit Rome Odunze for 21 yards on third-and-9 with 4:59 remaining while the Bears held a 27-21 lead. Gonzalez said the ball “went maybe a millimeter above KB’s finger,” and Byard called the throw a terrific one from Williams while adding he was disappointed he could not make the play.

Coach Mike Vrabel said after the game, “We need to turn the ball over [defensively], and we have to tackle better.” The Patriots are 4-1 in games in which they have forced at least one turnover and 0-2 in games when they have not (Seattle, Chicago), according to the team. New England finished 2025 with a plus-3 turnover differential, recording 19 takeaways and 16 giveaways.

On offense, quarterback Drake Maye threw an inaccurate end-zone pass intended for rookie tight end Eli Raridon in the second quarter, the team’s lone turnover against the Bears. Maye called the interception one of the turning points and later connected with Raridon for a touchdown on the same play design; Vrabel said Maye will learn from the mistake and added, “I’m glad he’s ours.”

Since returning from a high right ankle sprain, receiver A.J. Brown has played 101 of 122 offensive snaps and has been targeted 16 times while totaling six receptions for 75 yards, according to the Patriots. Brown said he is not discouraged.