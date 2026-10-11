Patriots to honor 2001 Super Bowl team as Kraft links past with 2026 roster

The New England Patriots will honor former kicker Adam Vinatieri at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS) as part of a 25th-anniversary celebration for the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, the team said. More than 30 of Vinatieri’s former teammates and coaches are expected to return for the commemoration.

Owner Robert Kraft drew a direct connection between that 2001 team and what he hopes the 2026 roster can emulate, saying the defining trait of the Super Bowl squad was that “everyone put team first.” The 2001 team, led by coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and a defense that upset the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI, is cited as an example of collective effort producing unexpected success.

Current head coach Mike Vrabel, who was a linebacker on the 2001 team, said he looks forward to reconnecting with former teammates at a Saturday dinner hosted by Kraft. Kraft pointed to last week’s 29-26 win at Buffalo as carrying “’01 vibes,” noting the Patriots overcame injuries and an unfavorable setting when players rallied and Drake Maye made spontaneous plays with his runs.

Kraft highlighted Vinatieri’s playoff heroics as a key chapter in that run. In the AFC divisional round at Foxboro Stadium, Vinatieri kicked a 45-yard field goal in the snow with 27 seconds remaining to tie the Raiders and later converted a 23-yard game-winning kick in overtime. The Patriots then beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game and defeated the Rams in New Orleans before opening Gillette Stadium the following season, Kraft said.

Kraft said he is encouraged by the young Patriots’ camaraderie and willingness to “put team first,” pointing to plays such as Efton Chism’s catch and the work ethic of undrafted players. The club also reported veteran receiver A.J. Brown was seen wearing cleats while doing rehab work and is eligible to return from injured reserve after Sunday’s game. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, the team said.