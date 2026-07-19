Patriots to open training camp Saturday for first time since moving to Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will open training camp on Saturday for the first time since the team moved its camp to Gillette Stadium 24 years ago, the team announced. The first public practice is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET and marks the start of 13 open practices this summer.

Saturday traditionally draws the largest crowds around the two fields behind Gillette Stadium, and attendance has swelled to more than 10,000 on some days, according to the team. Last year’s range was about 3,000 to just over 12,000, with an average between 4,000 and 5,000. Admission and parking will be free, and players will sign autographs after practice, usually by position group.

Quarterback Drake Maye, speaking at his FlexWork Sports camp in Auburn, Massachusetts, said the group is ready to get back to work. “We’re back. We’re back to getting into football phase,” Maye said. Running back James White recalled being surprised the first time he saw large training-camp crowds and said weekend practices create a special atmosphere because more people are off work.

The earlier start comes because the Patriots open the regular season in the NFL’s kickoff game, a Super Bowl rematch Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Seattle Seahawks. Coaches are scheduled to return to the office Monday; rookies, quarterbacks and select others report Wednesday; and the remainder of the roster reports Friday, the team said.

Camp highlights include a “Pawtriots” dog adoption on opening day and joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 19-20, both scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET. Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, now the team’s executive director of community relations, recalled earlier camps at Bryant University that featured double sessions and far smaller crowds before the move to Gillette.