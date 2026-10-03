Patriots urge patience as Romeo Doubs adapts after four-year deal

Romeo Doubs arrived in New England on a four-year, $68 million deal in March and occupies a prominent spot in the Patriots’ receiver room, with Drake Maye, A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins and DeMario “Pop” Douglas nearby in the locker bay.

The 26-year-old has totaled six receptions for 145 yards through three games. His early miscues include a costly drop in the season-opening loss at Seattle and an offensive-pass-interference penalty in last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Jaguars; his top outing was a three-catch, 96-yard performance in Week 2 against the Steelers. The Patriots are 1-2 and will visit the 3-0 Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Coordinator Josh McDaniels said “there’s always going to be a period of acclimation” when players join new teams and called Doubs’ future with the club “really bright.” Mack Hollins praised Doubs’ physical traits and desire to learn, and quarterback Drake Maye acknowledged missing a third-down throw to Doubs while saying he is “gaining more and more trust” in the receiver and complimenting his blocking and effort.

Doubs has been on the field for 65 percent of offensive snaps, with only Hollins (72.5 percent) seeing more playing time among the Patriots’ receivers. New England has also had to adjust after losing Brown to a right high-ankle sprain early in the third quarter of the Sept. 9 opener.

Doubs described the transition as “a grind” and said he is “staying true to my process” while learning the new offense. Through three games, Patriots wide receivers and tight ends rank fifth in ESPN Analytics’ open score metric.