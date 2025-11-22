Paul Pogba Returns to Action with Monaco After Doping Ban

Paul Pogba made his official return to competitive football on Saturday, marking his debut for AS Monaco after serving a two-year suspension due to a doping violation. The midfielder, known for his previous stints with Manchester United and Juventus, stepped onto the pitch for the first time since 2022, signaling a significant moment in his career.

Pogba’s return drew attention not just because of his high-profile past, but also because he had been sidelined for an extended period following a test that revealed elevated levels of testosterone. The suspension, which was upheld by Italy’s anti-doping tribunal, kept him away from all competitive matches and training activities with his club teams.

Now at Monaco, Pogba is looking to rebuild his form and contribute to the team’s ongoing campaign. Although he played limited minutes in his first match back, his presence was a notable addition to the squad. Fans and analysts will be monitoring his fitness, form, and impact as he continues to work back toward full match sharpness.

Monaco currently competes near the top half of France’s Ligue 1 standings, and the addition of Pogba could provide valuable experience and depth in the midfield. It remains to be seen how quickly the 2018 World Cup winner will be reintegrated into the starting lineup, but his debut marks the beginning of a new chapter in his playing career.

Pogba, who has also earned over 90 caps for the French national team, has not featured for his country since before the ban. National team selectors may watch his club performances closely as decisions loom ahead of upcoming international competitions. For now, Pogba and Monaco will focus on domestic matchups as he works toward regaining top form after his prolonged absence.