Paulo Josué nets brace as Malaysia comeback downs Myanmar in ASEAN Cup opener

An inquest that found the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) guilty of using falsified documents prompted sweeping changes at the governing body, leaving the national team in transition heading into the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup, according to the report.

Former coach Peter Cklamovski departed in June after 18 months in charge, and the FAM appointed technical director Tan Cheng Hoe as interim coach. Tan returned for a second spell after managing Malaysia from 2018-22 and had limited time to assemble a squad, with clubs not obliged to release players for the tournament.

The side that started in Yangon on Saturday carried a marked lack of experience: nine of the 26 players selected had not yet made a senior international appearance and a further ten had fewer than 10 caps. None entered the tournament with 50 or more caps.

Against Myanmar at Thuwunna Stadium, Malaysia fell behind to Myat Kaung Khant’s 10th-minute goal before captain Paulo Josué produced a 52nd-minute equaliser and converted a penalty five minutes later to complete a 2-1 comeback, according to the match account. Josué is 37 and earned his 30th cap; he became a Malaysian citizen in 2023 after living and playing in the country for seven years and is now into his ninth year in Malaysia.

The squad mixes several naturalised players and experienced figures with numerous newcomers. Alongside Josué are fellow naturalised players Ezequiel Agüero, Endrick and Mohamadou Sumareh, as well as Syafiq Ahmad, the most capped member of the group with 44 appearances who has been used in central midfield.

Youth players provided sparks: winger G. Parvithran, who has three senior caps despite not yet making his senior club debut for Johor Darul Ta’zim, was lively, while American-born Wan Kuzain made his first appearances for Harimau Malaya. Defensively, the starting back four combined for just 14 caps, with Rodney Celvin and Alif Ahmad making their international debuts and other defenders either lightly capped or uncapped. The blend of veteran leaders and inexperienced players will shape Malaysia’s campaign in the ASEAN Championship.