Payton Pritchard emerges as Boston’s unexpected isolation leader

Late in Game 3 of a first-round series in Philadelphia, with Boston clinging to a 103-98 lead and just over a minute remaining, Payton Pritchard felt a tap on his shoulder and turned to find Allen Iverson courtside. Pritchard had already hit five 3s that night; Iverson reportedly told him, “You’re the coldest white boy I’ve ever seen.” Pritchard closed the quarter with a step-back 26-footer at the buzzer.

On isolation plays last season, Pritchard posted an effective field-goal percentage of 58.6 percent, the highest in the league, ahead of Nikola Jokić (57.1%), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (56.4%) and Luka Dončić (55.8%), according to the compiled season numbers. At the midpoint of 2025-26 he was averaging 1.30 points per isolation possession (minimum 100 possessions), according to Stat Defender, a pace that would have been the best of the past decade had he sustained it.

He eased off late in the season but still finished with 1.11 points per isolation possession for the year, which NBA.com listed as third-highest in the league behind Dončić and Gilgeous-Alexander. In the playoffs, Pritchard produced a string of late-game moments: the buzzer step-back in Game 3 and, two nights later in Game 4, a one-legged, first-quarter buzzer-beating 3. He scored 18 points in the first half of that Game 4 while Boston’s starters combined for 24, and finished with a playoff career-high 32 points off the bench.

Pritchard is identified in Boston as the archetypal bench spark — the Sixth Man of the Year two seasons ago — though he started 50 games last season after Jrue Holiday departed for Portland and Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles injury. Teammates and coaches note his small stature; assistant coach Sam Cassell summarized it bluntly, calling him “6-1 soaking wet.” Play-by-play broadcaster Eric Collins exclaimed “HE’S A KILLER” during one late-game sequence.

Beyond game nights, Pritchard’s preparation is a recurring talking point. He has conducted strenuous offseason workouts in anonymous gyms against defenders willing to match his intensity, sessions that those close to him say evoke the work habits of some of the game’s most revered guards. The Celtics, the reporting suggests, are counting on both those workouts and the results they produce.