Peanut Punch surges across NFL; what offenses can do to stop it

On Oct. 11 at Highmark Stadium, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo lost a potential game-winning possession in overtime after Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne punched the ball free. The Giants had lined up in field-goal range after the two-minute warning, but Payne reached between Skattebo and the football and knocked it out, and the game ended in a tie.

One day later, Buffalo Bills rusher James Cook suffered a similar outcome early in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Nate Landman found room between Cook’s armpit and wrist while Cook carried the ball low and forced a fumble that gave the Rams possession. A blocked field goal later in that sequence preserved the Bills’ result, but coaches imposed consequences: Skattebo saw no carries the following week, and Bills coach Joe Brady warned Cook of potential reductions in playing time if ball security did not improve.

The move—known as the “Peanut Punch” and named for former Chicago Bears defender Charles “Peanut” Tillman, who popularized it around 2012—has spread across the league. The NFL does not record punch attempts or their success as official statistics, and the play is difficult to quantify because of the way defenders tug and swing at the ball during tackles. Since the start of the 2025 season, including the playoffs, Cook has fumbled 11 times, the most among running backs, at a rate of roughly one fumble every 44 carries; Skattebo has fumbled about once every 40 carries. Coaches say opponents are increasingly identifying and targeting players with fumble histories.

Offenses have a prescribed response. Ball carriers are taught to hold the ball “high and tight,” angled across the chest with one point secured in the crook of the elbow and the opposite point between the chin and the opposite shoulder. Players are instructed to apply pressure with the fingertips, bicep, forearm and rib cage, keep pads low, maintain the wrist above the elbow, eliminate any air gap between the ball and the body and make sure the ball is not visible from the defender’s vantage.

When contact is imminent, coaches tell runners to think “double in trouble” and cross the off-hand over the on-ball wrist to brace against attempts to rip or punch the ball free. The technique is well defined, but teams acknowledge that executing it consistently on every play remains the challenge, which is why the punch continues to be a factor.