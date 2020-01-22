Pelicans News: Happy Zion Williamson Debut Day!

Finally, the Zion Williamson era officially begins for the New Orleans Pelicans. Moreover, it begins for an entire generation of NBA fans.

Just before bed time on Tuesday night, the Pelicans released a special message from Williamson to their fan base. As he says, it’s time; and he thanks everyone for their support and their patience.

A message from @Zionwilliamson 💪 Join us Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center!

Tix: https://t.co/HiIMTFeTEn#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/jl7qR6gLfd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 22, 2020

So what can you expect to see once things get rolling? Indeed, it’s a guy who can do it all. From highlight reel dunks, to crashing the boards with the best of them, to hitting three pointers. Therefore, let’s take a look at a highlight reel from his days at Duke University.

Finally, Ballislife.com posted a 16-year old version of Williamson in a high school dunk contest. Perhaps you heard of Williamson back in those days when you thought he was simply a dunker. Indeed, these are the dunks that made him a household name and became his calling card. However, this was before he developed the other facets of his game that would make him the Pelicans no. 1 overall lottery selection. Enjoy these bad boys.

16 year old Zion Williamson vs 17 year old Hamidou Diallo high school dunk contest! pic.twitter.com/kJsop8b4RP — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2020

Obviously, this is a blog that writes about a lot of NBA hoops. It’s a special day to be an NBA fan. It’s not so much because Williamson will play 30-plus minutes tonight and score 20 with 15 rebounds. But you can surely bet that anyone who has an interest in the game of basketball will be tuned into ESPN and the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night just to see what’s in store.