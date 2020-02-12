Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Drops Career High in Points vs. Blazers

The talk of the NBA from Tuesday night will be all about New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. After sitting a game, he returned to the lineup at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He made a little career history with his first 30-point game, which is now his career high in points scored.

Career-high in points: ✅

First 30-point game: ✅ Zion is finding his groove. pic.twitter.com/7z3V0wezC2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 12, 2020

At halftime, Portland held a slim two point lead. Then in the third quarter, the Pelicans put Zion on the floor and the game flow completely changed. For instance, have a look at this play which shows the fleet feet of Williamson, and the thunderous dunk we have all been waiting on.

Zion had ‘em beat 👀 pic.twitter.com/EjNb2AVq5m — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 12, 2020

That’s a sign of a young player playing with some confidence. Without question, he was feeling it in this game in front of his home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have won three straight games; and this was an important win over Portland who is a team that New Orleans needs to leapfrog for that 8th and final playoff spot in the West.

Suddenly, the Pelicans look like a team that no one wants to play. They amassed 138 points on Tuesday night – with Jrue Holliday and J.J. Reddick picking up the big games as well. It’s scary to think where this young squad might be if they had Williamson all season long. But the second half awaits, and it’s going to be a blast continuing to watch this guy flourish.