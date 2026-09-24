Pete Crow-Armstrong joins 40/40 club in MLB history

Pete Crow-Armstrong became the seventh player in MLB history to record at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season after swiping his 40th bag against the Miami Marlins in September 2026, according to the source.

The 40/40 club recognizes players who reach both 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in one season. The source lists the other members and their season totals and career highlights.

Shohei Ohtani reached the mark with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in 2024. While he did not pitch that season, he doubled his career high in stolen bases, earned a place in the 40/40 club and won another MVP, according to the source. His career highlights include four MVPs (2021, 2023-25), six All-Star selections (2021-26) and two World Series championships (2024-25).

Ronald Acuña Jr. posted 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases in 2023, a season that culminated with his first MVP and kicked off a 40/70 designation, according to the source. His career honors listed by the source include the 2023 NL MVP, five All-Star appearances (2019, 2021-23, 2025) and the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year award.

Alfonso Soriano joined the club with 46 home runs and 41 stolen bases in 2006, matching his career high in steals while setting a home run high in his lone season with the Washington Nationals, per the source. Alex Rodriguez reached the mark in 1998 with 42 home runs and 46 stolen bases as a 22-year-old with the Seattle Mariners; the source notes he did not exceed 28 steals in a season thereafter, though his home run totals rose later in his career.

Barry Bonds hit 42 home runs and stole 40 bases in 1996, having entered that season with 340 career stolen bases, according to the source. Jose Canseco was the inaugural member in 1988 with 42 homers and 40 steals, a season that also produced an AL MVP award and league leads in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage, per the source.